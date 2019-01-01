Globalisation : The Rise and Fall of an Idea That Swept The World - Globalisation refers to the integration of markets in the global economy, leading to the increased interconnectedness of national economies. The markets wh...
Why worldwide downturn in car sales is here to stay
Car sales are down across the world, and reports are beginning to discuss the possibility of “peak car,” an utterly saturated car market. How will commutes and communities transform, especially in the US, as alternative modes of transit become more and more ubiquitous? “Boom Bust” co-host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to share her insights. Then retired US Army officer and former West Point instructor Major Danny Sjursen joins to discuss Congress’s bipartisan condemnation of President Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from Syria and the hypocrisy he sees in US media and military leaders.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
