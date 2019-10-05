5G Hell on Earth? Mark Steele, John Kitson, Christopher Baker Interview



My talk with Mark Steele, John Kitson and Christopher Baker electromagnetic field consultant, about why we must resist and ban 5G
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List