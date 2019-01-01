Warning Signs of a Looming Recession - The Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 was the worst financial crisis in the United States since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Still fresh in our memorie...
Why So Many Airlines are Going Bankrupt
As macroeconomic headwinds develop in the global economy, something odd, but not really surprising, is occurring: the bankruptcy rate for airliners across the world is exploding, at a pace never seen before, reported Reuters, citing a new report from the International Bureau of Aviation (IBA). Airline bankruptcies generally start to gain pace right before an economic downturn, and during a recession, which means the latest surge in bankruptcies, from companies like India's Jet Airways, British travel group Thomas Cook and Avianca of Brazil, suggests 2020 could be a disastrous year for the global economy.
