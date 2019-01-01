We SAVED $70 a month for 8 YEARS to accomplish this! Homestead / OFF GRID life








About OFF GRID with DOUG and STACY: We moved to our 11 acres in 2011 from a large city in the Midwest with zero carpentry and farming skills. We live with no solar / wind power / public water or well. We share our adventure to a sustainable life, growing our own food from vegetables to meat. We post videos DAILY and they range from HOW TO to EVERYDAY LIFE and NUTRITION on the off grid homestead. We were city folks just like you probably and wanted to enjoy life and have more control over our food. We share food recipes as well as natural remedies.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List