The Global Economy is now a QE Addict - If it smells like QE, if it sounds like QE, if it looks like QE, it is QE. Trying to solve a debt problem by creating more debt. Economist Mohamed A. El-Er...
This is How to Survive the Looming Recession ! Whisky & Whores !
It always takes two to tango. Fed's free money for The Power That Be plus equally important CEO induced Corporate buy-backs (options/pay package). The Deadly Duo. Both over done. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. As we stare down another expected recession we keep missing the broader issue which is that our methods for resolving economic Downturns simply create more of them . our economic system , capitalism is Extraordinarily unstable. when it had the crash in 2008 , people were desperate to deal with it . understandably so inrush central bank's led by the Federal Reserve brought interest rates to Record lows even to negative. what this did it gave a boost to the economy, it got us out of the worst of that downturn . but it also created an incentive for every corporation in the world that had a problem , any problem to be able to go and borrow very cheap money to solve the Problem. surprise surprise, corporations did, and now the IMF just released that story to let us all be aware that among the biggest banks in the world , there is now a level of indebtedness on their part, likewise big corporations, that if we have another downturn which everybody expects in the next 12 months, these companies and banks that will not be Able to cover their debts. that's a warning of a severe downturn which was built by the way we reacted to the last downturn .what we really need to do is ask questions about a system that keeps provoking us with these problems and then we solve them only to discover that the solution makes the same problem come back only bigger this time. There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved. Apocalypse now! Or a little later? Is it going to be a civil war? Or just war? It keeps coming back to precious metals and other hard assets, and "get ready and stay ready. This trade dealing with Trump has two possibilities. One is a trade war, Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act, stock market crash, and massive government intervention causing more harm than help. One looks so longingly at stockpiles of gold when these thoughts arise. The other is an improvement in margins on trade to our side, but I don't see the upside having as much potential as the downside. Trump has reduced the regulatory burden, which is more important than the trade deals. Uncertainty is worse for markets than risk. Risk can be managed and hedged against. As the government has gotten bigger and it's massive fiscal clout/lawmaking has increased, it causes huge re-allocations of resources. Eight years coal is the devil, solar is God. The next eight years, the opposite. The federal reserve, just a printing press the banks own in proportion to their size: Maybe QE 15 today, maybe we'll close the discount window. So resources are wasted second-guessing what these goliaths are going to do. I am formally advising my viewers to invest more heavily in whiskey and whores until their own thoughts are clarified.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (178)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment