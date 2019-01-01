Watchman Report: Civil Unrest on the Rise







Watchman Report: Civil Unrest on the Rise In this weeks Prophecy Update with Tom Hughes, we look at the efforts to impeach President Trump and the new talk of a Civil War. Could it really happen? What does the Bible say about the United States in the end times? Let's find out! Connect with Pastor Tom!










