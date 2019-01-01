The Ugly Truth about the Federal Reserve (w/ Danielle DiMartino Booth)






Danielle DiMartino Booth, chief strategist at Quill Intelligence, sits down with Ed Harrison to discuss markets and central banks. DiMartino Booth believes we are likely on the cusp of a recession, and that this is going to drive investors to seek liquidity, safe havens, and stores of value. A former Fed insider, DiMartino Booth also has some pointed comments about the way the Fed is conducting monetary policy. Filmed on July 8, 2019 in New York.










