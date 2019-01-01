Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
The FED Announces "Organic Growth" & QE Infinity-- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash
REPO Loans are continuing on a nightly basis and have been extended up to November 4th. Expect them to be extended again after that date. The Larger Banks are in trouble folks!! Bailout 2008 all over again. But on steroids!! And done in a covert way! The Fed is trapped . Interest rates cannot rise. They will QE until the dollar dies. Get Set!! Welcome to The Atlantis Report . So Powell announced yesterday in a press conference that the FED is going to do Quantitative Easing QE sooner , except they are not calling it QE . QE while we are in the midst of The Greatest Economy Ever . And They don't want to admit that this is QE because they don't want interest rates to go up and collapse the economy". Powell called it "organic" balance sheet expansion. It's the second time he has used the word "organic" when referring to fed money printing. They must believe that adding the word organic makes it sound like it is good for us. Like organic food. right? "Organic growth." ! He makes it sound so natural and serene. Since when is ARTIFICIAL money and credit creation ORGANIC! Nothing but lies from these minions . Many organic trees will be sacrificed for all the paper used adding to the balance sheet. Its organic growth only to the degree its organic death. Organic growth means buying more “toxic debt” being generated by banks so tax payers foot the bill. There's nothing organic about it, other than the Fed being another organ of the state. As if somehow negative rates, QE and backdoor operations are just the natural flow of free markets. This couldn't be further from the truth. Our economy is a vegetable. Life support through debt is where we are at. Organic growth means buying more “toxic debt” being generated by banks so tax payers foot the bill. Buying hundreds of billions of dollars of overpriced toxic assets, exclusively from member banks, with electronic debt conjured from thin air and guaranteed by the US tax payer, and locking it away on Maiden Lane ,Excel spreadsheets never to be rolled off, is known as organic growth . In a debt based system, you need more debt, without debt we have no system. The Fed took the easy way out. The Feds QE is now Semi Permanent. The Fed has just admitted that the banks are insolvent the past month with the repo interventions, talks of interest rate cuts & balance sheet expansion. Global central banks are embarking on the greatest theft of wealth and property in human history. This will be the end of the fiat monetary experiment. The Fed's action proves that you can't taper a Ponzi scheme. Call it what you will, the Fed is pumping more money into the system so that previous "investors" don't lose money. QE is the most fundamental aspect of a wealth confiscation scheme . The bubbles are already popping in UK with Thomas Cook and pizza Express going belly up , guess why too much debt; who would have guessed . The US is too deep in debt to have any remedy . Big Government is sucking up resources which impoverishes all except the select few. Too many laws and regulations advocated by special interest groups have destroyed domestic manufacturing and industry; US adoption of socialism has killed the goose that lay the golden eggs. Market axioms are irrelevant at this juncture, because every aspect of the economy is manipulated. Powell, like all other high-ranking Fed official, is lying . We must never forget that the Fed is part of a worldwide criminal organization ,an organization that has a Central Bank in 197 out of 200 countries. That criminal organization has ONE GOAL : to steal all of the wealth of the world and to use that wealth to amass power and control over EVERYTHING. This, in a nutshell, is why these criminals have to be taken out of circulation, stripped of all the wealth that they've stolen and, lastly, bulldoze every building connected to a Central Bank. Do this and a large amount of the world's problems will disappear almost overnight. Don't do this and continue watching as they STEAL EVERYTHING - wealth, rights and freedoms. The Central Bank Organization is by far the largest, vilest, filthiest, most powerful criminal organization that the world has ever known. It is the first organization in history that can claim having world dominance. The FED completely manipulates the markets the stock markets and the bond markets, Fed officials destroy wealth, facilitate endless wars, and soaring deficits. People that are in paper representations of assets will get destroyed. It was a scam when the government confiscated gold bullion from the people during the Great Depression in return for dollars and then turned around and revalued the gold for more dollars, and when Nixon took us off the gold standard in 1971 , so they could print print print and steal our savings through inflation and force us into risky paper markets. It will be interesting WHEN the government gets rid of paper dollars so they can then enforce negative interest rates to keep people from saving and to keep them spending! Trump wants rates at 0% then he can finance the entire Federal Debt with no interest payments. Then He'll move all forward government to the Treasury and tell the Fed's the debt is your problem boys and will pay it off when we can. From that point on will have a bank holiday and going forward will have a new Treasury dollar. That way the crime family banking clan will be holding all the debt at 0% and the government will be debt free. Brilliant right? Another Merry Christmas, for Savers . You Saved for retirement just to watch it be devalued. As Gas and Food (non essential goods and services) prices skyrocket.
