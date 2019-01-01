Michael Pento – Coming Market Meltdown is Going to be Brutal







Economist and money manager Michael Pento predicts the debt bubble will implode at some point, and it will be felt everywhere on the planet. Pento says, “When this thing implodes, we are all screwed. On a global scale, we have never before created such a magnificent bubble. These central bankers are clueless, and they have proven that beyond a doubt. All they can do is to try to keep the bubble going. . . . I am going to make sure my clients are going to be protected and may have a chance to profit from this chaos because it is coming, and it is going to be brutal.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with money manager and financial expert Michael Pento of Pento Portfolio Strategies.








