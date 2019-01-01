Billy Meiers Incredibly Accurate Predictions Via His Plejaren Alien Contacts






COAST TO COAST AM - Michael Horn, spokesperson for UFO contactee Billy Meier, reported that Meier began making prophecies as far back as 1958, and some of them uncannily resonate with the recent events in France. Meier originally wrote the prophecies in various letters, and said they came to him from information via his contacts, human extraterrestrials know as the Plejarens, as well as his own insights. Horn claims Meier went into great detail, stating "France will not only be invaded by the aggressors from the outside but will also be conquered from within as a result of collaborative forces." A media phenomenon, Coast to Coast AM deals with UFOs, strange occurrences, life after death, and other unexplained (and often inexplicable) phenomena.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List