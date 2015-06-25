Linda Moulton Howe When The Machines Take Over We're in Trouble







COAST TO COAST AM - Linda shared her conversation with Royal Astronomer Martin Rees, who expressed concern about the development of artificial intelligence on par with humans. He explained that, since machines can 'think' faster than people, once a computer with a human level of intelligence is created, it will be able to conceive of improvements faster than we can comprehend or stop. "This is when machines will take over," he mused. However, Rees also put forward the theory that perhaps this development is part of a natural process where organic intelligence can only rise to the level where it creates machines which overtake it. Further info. Linda also spoke with Professor George Ellis of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, who detailed his "quantum collapse theory" which challenges Einstein's concepts surrounding the nature of time. ORIGINAL SHOW DATE - 2015/06/25









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List