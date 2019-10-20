Keiser Report: Will China announce it's got 20,000 tons of gold?








In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the financialized economy hitting the wall of reality where no innovation has been implemented in decades and all past wealth creation has been monetized and spent several times over. GE announces a freeze on pension benefits as one of the kings of throwing good capital at share buyback stock price manipulation schemes discovers it is nearly broke. In the second half, Max continues his interview with Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com. In this segment, they discuss the rise of China, its large purchases of gold, and Alasdair’s belief that China may one day announce that it has over 20,000 tons of gold. Should Beijing do this, the dollar is toast, he says.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List