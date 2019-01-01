China vs. the U.S. - Trade War to Cold War? (w/ Kyle Bass and Gen. Robert Spalding)



Is globalization breaking down before our eyes? Kyle Bass sits down with retired Brigadier General Robert Spalding to discuss what’s really happening inside China. Spalding spent years living in China as Defense Attache in Bejing and served as the chief China strategist for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Spalding brings his deep knowledge of the people, culture, economy, and military posture of China to the table in discussing the multifaceted threat to the US posed by the rising Asian superpower. Filmed on September 27, 2019 in Washington D.C.















