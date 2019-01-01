Keiser Report: Debt is Money We Owe to Our (Future) Selves



In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the debt that we used to owe to ourselves now coming due on a generation born well after the debt had even been conceived. As millennials are putting everyday items like sneakers and sweaters onto layaway plans and German banks pass negative interest rates onto their retail depositors, just how much more debt can we actually owe to ourselves, as Paul Krugman would suggest? In the second half, Max interviews Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about negative interest rates, debt we owe to ourselves, and an inflationary depression.














