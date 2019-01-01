The Ticking Nuclear National Debt Time Bomb that will soon go Ka-Boom !! - As a candidate, President Trump had promised to not only wipe out the deficit, but the entire federal debt, which has already surpassed $22 trillion .$650 ...
Keiser Report: Debt is Money We Owe to Our (Future) Selves
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the debt that we used to owe to ourselves now coming due on a generation born well after the debt had even been conceived. As millennials are putting everyday items like sneakers and sweaters onto layaway plans and German banks pass negative interest rates onto their retail depositors, just how much more debt can we actually owe to ourselves, as Paul Krugman would suggest? In the second half, Max interviews Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about negative interest rates, debt we owe to ourselves, and an inflationary depression.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
