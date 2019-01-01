Keiser Report: Commerce with all nations alliance with none








In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the battle between old principles and new and ask what Thomas Jefferson meant when he wrote that “Money, not morality, is the principle commerce of civilized nations.” And is Angela Merkel right to think first of her domestic manufacturers? What, also, does it mean that China now has more millionaires than America? In the second half, Max talks to Dan Collins, a businessman and investor who lived in China for twenty years before moving back to the USA this year. They discuss the NBA, Huawei, COSCO and Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai







