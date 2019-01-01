This is Why The Death of The Dollar is Approaching & This is how to protect yourself - It is well known to those who follow what is happening, that the dollar is on the way out of world reserve status. Washington and Wall Street will ride thi...
Economic Collapse causing Riots in Chile South America and around The Globe
Economic chaos causing riots in Chile South America and around the globe Eighteen people are dead in a week of protests and clashes in Chile that began over a subway fare increase. Unrest reveals deep economic fissures. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. it's hard to imagine that the chaos unfolded in Chile amid sirens water cannon blasts and sporadic gunfire all started over a 4% increase in subway fares. Now 18 people are dead in a week Of protests and clashes. Chile is just one of several countries across Latin America that is experiencing a social meltdown fueled by economic uncertainty And rising anger among its people. earlier this month seven people were killed in Ecuador as crowds set Street fires in protest of government rollbacks Of gasoline subsidies. economic woes also factored into political upheaval in Haiti, Bolivia, Peru, and Central America not to forget Venezuela embroiled in a continuing clash over the legitimacy of the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro, economic hardships are front and Center. Chile particularly stands out, the country of 18 million people has had one of the most vibrant and fastest-growing economies in Latin America, but the average Chileans face mounting debt with little savings and rampant income inequality Impacting the middle-class. protests starting with young people upset over the subway fares have broadened to include the high cost of electricity education and health care, Coupled with shrinking pensions. For more than a decade now studies have warned of the increasing frustration with the living conditions in Chile, yet we keep being Told that this was unforeseeable .On Tuesday Chilean president Sebastián Piñera promised reforms including government pension upgrades improved health insurance, a rollback in electricity rates, and a National the guaranteed minimum monthly wage of 483 Dollars. Chile's National Human Rights Institute says more than 225 people have been injured in the uprising in addition To those killed. Piñera pin the blame on demonstrators who have set fire to Buses and at subway stations. He spoke of a war against a power an implacable enemy. to some observers those remarks fueled memories of the military coup and violent crackdown on dissent by former Chilean strongman Augusto Pinochet who ruled From 1973 to 1988.Human Rights Watch says the government has responded to protests with an excessive force by police and soldiers, and former president Michelle Bachelet blamed pinatas rhetoric for making things worse, she said I'm deeply disturbed and saddened to see violence destruction deaths and injuries.
