France vs. Germany : Which Country is better for Expats , which country has better Economy ? - The classical saying is : France is farming, Germany is making . But this was still mostly true in the ‘80s, before both countries economies slide to anyth...
Is Trump's Next Move to Kick Turkey Out of NATO !?
After yesterday's threats to wipe out the Turkish economy , Trump today is back at it , all this while Erdogan is preparing a full ground invasion of Syria not to mention that Turkey joined today the Russia's alternative to SWIFT . Welcome to The Atlantis Report . President Trump says he will "wipe out" Turkey's economy if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tries to take out the Kurds in northern Syria: "I hope that he will act rationally" Trump tweeted . Asked by a reporter if he was concerned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will wipe out the Kurds, Trump replied: “I will wipe out his economy if that happens.” I am pleased to have reached a bipartisan agreement with Senator Chris Van Hollen on severe sanctions against Turkey for their invasion of Syria. While the Administration refuses to act against Turkey, I expect strong bipartisan support. So here we go , America is now selling out the Kurd . US orchestrated this war on Syria and opened a can of worms which may lead to collapse of US military power in the eyes of everyone . Assad curse is spreading beautifully. From now on why would any country in the world want to be an ally of the Americans against say Russia or China . The Baltic states must look at this and think: What were we doing all this time antagonizing the Russians. The Philippines who were antagonizing China thinking that their allies the Americans will defend them are now probably trying to think their strategy . The Kurds betting on the US to come to rescue is really naive . Did they really think the US would go to war with Turkey over some Kurds . Do they really think US would go to war for some Latvia or Poland . Are they really this stupid . This is a good wake up call and a good thing for every country . If the myth of US as a protector of all is destroyed we all can see diplomacy taking over which will bring more peace. Everyone with even half a functioning brain sees the Russians as the lesser of two evils here. They're for stability in the region but they won't sell out their allies, the Syrians. Of course, it's in Russia's interest to align with Syria, as it is in Syria's interest to align with Russia. But they'll honor their commitments and that can be relied on . Can the US allies The Kurd say the same . Not even CLOSE. This what's happening right now : Trump hands Kurd territory to Erdogan . The Syrian Army ramps up offensive in Idlib again . Erdogan turns other cheek but gets to pick which terrorists he wants for his Sunni /Syrian National Army to deploy in Kurd territory . Assad and Russia get Idlib back and they clean up what Erdogan doesn't want . Trump washes away all the bad that's gone afore, becomes MAGA man once more! Quid pro quo . Trump gains leverage over impeachment hounds who desperately don't want the above to happen. Trumpland Waffle House is open 24/7, all that's done can be undone in a series of tweets for twits. Trump gets to shine on his base saying he's living up to his campaign rhetoric. . Election coming, polling is bad, Democrats hounds snapping at his heels. Erdogan gets time to ethnically cleanse the Kurdish areas . Assad and Russia get a huge chunk of the Syrian pie back. Isn't it amazing how whenever Trump talks about leaving Syria something to prevent it happens . Either Assad decides to randomly "gas" his own people, or an "invasion" is conjured up apparently out of nowhere. Erdogan stops threatening Trump Tower Istanbul, and promises to have visiting dignitaries stay there. So will trump try to kick Turkey out of NATO next . this won't be easy , because : First of all there is no mechanism to kick anyone out. Secondly the Turks are fine leaving NATO because they are joining SCO entering Russian led Eurasian Economic Union with free trade and probably as a partner too , which means Azerbaijan will join it too. In the end Turkey is going to play major role in new middle east order with Syria, Iraq , Iran ,Qatar , Yemen etc with Russia and China as a deal makers among them. NATO without Turkey is useless and that is a good thing. NATO has to collapse for the good of all of us. This morning, The Fox invaded The Hen House. The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to The Fox that this operation is a bad idea. .... The Fox has committed to protecting the hens, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place—and we will hold them to this commitment. In addition, The Fox is now responsible for ensuring all foxes being held captive remain in prison and that the foxes do not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form. We expect The Fox to abide by all of its commitments, and we continue to monitor the situation closely. Yeah Right ! Turkey has been playing both sides (East & West), which makes me wonder as to what their role in the region actually is. Playing both sides does not usually end well unless you are a banker.
