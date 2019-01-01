Turkey Joins Russia's Alternative to SWIFT -- The De Dollarization Continues ...#dedollarization - If you abuse it you pay for it and this is some serious backlash for the US to put pressure against countries that do not follow Washington's dictates. The...
Doha vs Dubai : What City is better to Travel to ?
Both Dubai and Doha have their pros and cons, so it totally depends on your preferences. I have traveled to both cities and would like to share a few pros of Dubai as well as Doha. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Both places are highly wonderful and unique. People often choose Dubai because it is blessed with some of the finest landmarks and destinations. They often choose Dubai because it has everything to offer from Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, IMG World of Adventure, Miracle Garden, Wild Wadi Water Park, Opera, and many more. Besides that, it is easy to rent a car in Dubai and move around without any trouble. Travelers can go for weekly or monthly car rentals at the most reasonable rates. One of the well-known car rental companies is Selfdrive. Doha is still growing when Dubai is already setup, Dubai has all you want and is liberal, when Doha is still like Saudi and much more conservative and even religious. It really depends what is your lifestyle, shopping is very limited an more expensive in Doha, because a lot is imported from Dubai. many Qataris are going to Dubai as shopping center for updated fashion and high tech. If you prefer austerity and conservative then Doha is better. I think Doha is more real and Dubai is more Disneyland, this said Doha can be boring if you do not like real arabic style. And in real arabic style I would then suggest that Muscat in Oman is even more real and better style. Unfortunately except going to Desert and enjoying food and perfumes there is nothing else to do in Doha or Muscat after a few days. There would be more to do and see in Dubai. You should visit Dubai to view the tallest structure Burj Khalifa, shop in the Dubai Mall, and enjoy at the Dubai Fountain. Don’t forget to book a desert safari for spending time on the sand dunes of Dubai. The Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is a perfect attraction for those who are traveling with kids. The food, accommodation, and hotels in Dubai would be much more expensive than in Doha as most of them will be super luxurious. On the other hand, if you want to view similar structures and beaches on a budget then you should visit Doha. You will find Doha to be a lot more homely because of its down to earth people and simple lifestyle. The locals follow their traditions perfectly and truly embrace their culture. In Doha, you can view its glittering architecture, beaches, parks, and museums, among others. With its growing structures, very soon Doha will give tough competition to Dubai. So, I would suggest you to visit both the cities as they have several attractions worth exploring. Before you plan your itinerary, you should go through the things to do in Doha and Dubai so that your trip becomes all the more enjoyable. Dubai- By far the best city in middle east in term of infrastructure. Its cosmopolitan and far more liberal. Multiple places to visit based on your interest and accessible by Public transport. Doha- Still in nascent phase of development. City is full of dust because of ongoing construction. It will take minimum 10 years of continuous effort from Government to reach to level of Dubai. Very few places for tourist to explore and visit. In Conclusion : Dubai & Doha both provide a unique & remarkable travel experience to its visitors. Doha is located only a forty-minute flight away from Dubai, however a major difference between the experiences propounded by these cities can make wanderlust choose one ahead of the other. #1. While Dubai offers a much bustling atmosphere, Doha has a much sedate atmosphere. The exuberant & jaunty vibes of Dubai could be cherished with a Dubai Visa. #2. Doha is blessed with a few interesting museums while Dubai doesn’t. Dubai has a plethora of shopping destinations & entertainment parks where tourists are likely to find themselves spending their money. #3. Doha features brunches, night clubs, bars, beach parties & famous D.J oriented parties, but in a smaller number as compared to Dubai. #4. Doha is slightly more conservative than Dubai. #5. Doha is more inclined towards Persian Culture. Visitors will find Arabic-inspired architecture, events & places in Doha, while Dubai offers lavish hotels, shopping outlets & futuristic architecture. #6. Dubai is geared with countless entertainment activities & escapades & suitable for a long holiday break, while all the renowned attractions of Doha could be covered in few days. Both Dubai & Doha offer a fascinating & memorable travel experience, however the choice of selecting one over the other lies with the taste of traveler.
