Turkey Joins Russia's Alternative to SWIFT -- The De Dollarization Continues ...#dedollarization - If you abuse it you pay for it and this is some serious backlash for the US to put pressure against countries that do not follow Washington's dictates. The...
Cambodia, China’s latest triumph?
Cambodia is anything but an ordinary country. Located between two emerging economic and demographic powers, Vietnam and Thailand, this small country of fewer than 16 million inhabitants has one of the most horrible, cruel and ruthless histories of the entire continent if not the planet. Between 1975 and 1979 the Khmer Rouge unleashed one of the greatest waves of violence and repression in the history of mankind. But that is the past, in the last two decades the Cambodian economy has averaged an economic growth of almost 8% per year. However, now the country is at a crossroads: looking towards Beijing or the West. And you know what? It looks like China has won the race. In this video we’ll tell you what’s happening with Cambodia, China’s latest friend?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
