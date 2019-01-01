Dealing with Brainwashed Zombies, Life, Liberty, Libra, Government Lies and Anarchy


Dealing with Brainwashed Zombies, Life, Liberty, Libra, Government Lies and Anarchy. Jeff Berwick is interviewed by Satoshi Sean




Topics include: the false political dichotomy, statism, liberalism, cognitive dissonance with the mainstream media, the Pentagon and 9/11, mind control, civil war, psy-ops, storming area 51, gun confiscation red flag laws, negative interest rates and global hyperinflation, USA already socialist, 7 billion governments, the EU and Brexit, precious metals shortage, be your own bank, Libra coin, fiat vs crypto, Anarchapulco 2020!






