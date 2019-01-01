Brexit Deal Brokered & Southwest Subpoenaed



There has finally been a breakthrough in the eleventh hour of Brexit negotiations, as the October 31st deadline is quickly approaching. Today, we break down the key parts of the agreement, what it means for global finance, and how the markets are reacting. Plus, the 737 MAX saga continues as families of the victims have subpoenaed U.S. airlines who heavily rely on the plane model. International Regulatory Attorney Myles Edwards is standing by to give us his take on this situation and much, much more.












