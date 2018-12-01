What does the impeachment announcement mean for Donald Trump? - After more than two years of jousting over President Trump's conduct, the ground has suddenly shifted in Congress with a move toward impeachment. The Democ...
What does the impeachment announcement mean for Donald Trump?
After more than two years of jousting over President Trump's conduct, the ground has suddenly shifted in Congress with a move toward impeachment. The Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced that a Congressional committee will launch an inquiry. Its goal is to gather the evidence necessary to impeach Trump for alledged crimes. It's the first step on a long and uncertain path that has as its final goal removing the president from office.
