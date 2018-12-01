What does the impeachment announcement mean for Donald Trump?








After more than two years of jousting over President Trump's conduct, the ground has suddenly shifted in Congress with a move toward impeachment. The Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced that a Congressional committee will launch an inquiry. Its goal is to gather the evidence necessary to impeach Trump for alledged crimes. It's the first step on a long and uncertain path that has as its final goal removing the president from office.







