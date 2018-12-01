Trump's nationalist comments to the UN in 60 seconds


Here are all of US President Trump's comments on nationalism from today's UN General Assembly.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List