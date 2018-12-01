Why is the South African Economy Growth so Low? - The South African economy entered the 70th Month of Downward Cycle in September, the longest since 1945, a situation that puts pressure on the government t...
TRANSCRIPT: #Trump phone call with Ukraine President about Joe Biden
A whistleblower says President Trump betrayed the nation by making promises to the Ukraine President in exchange for dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden's unethical involvement with the oil industry there. But ,what was ACTUALLY said during that phone call? Well The Trump administration just released a White House transcript of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the heart of a whistleblower complaint. so YOU can decide if President Trump acted wrongly. Here's the 'pressure' Trump put on Zelensky: "The other thing, There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... It sounds horrible to me." Earlier in the conversation, Trump says: "I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike ... I guess you have one of your wealthy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation I think you're surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it if that's possible." The skullduggery in that transcript. Talking about the removal of bad ambassadors, re-opening investigations that were snuffed out by foreign interference, building up good relations between the US and the Ukraine. The Horror! No wonder the Democrats are so upset. Their dreams (our nightmares) are being trampled on daily. Just when you think these crazy Democrats have hit bottom, they miraculously dig down deeper than hell, towards a black void abyss, a place where evil was spawned and from where they return. The New York Times, CNN, and the whole bunch need to have their business charters revoked, or their satellite rights revoked. You just can't have the major news outlets making up stuff, as news. It's very dangerous to the nation as a whole. Biden is now crashing and burning in the polls. Taken out by his own stupidity, senility, and corruption. Looks like it'll be Pocahontas, who reminds every man of his insane, bitter harpy ex-wife. All the charm of Crooked Hillary , Should be fun. In the meantime Obama uses Favors from the Intelligence (oxymoron) Agencies to investigate Trump and Set up Trump with the FAKE Dossier.If they go after Trump on this (which is a nothing burger), Obama should be in Jail already for his treasonous crimes The left is calling the call a "mafia style shakedown". But Biden's son getting $50K per month for a job that he has no experience with is no problem ,and creepy uncle Joe says he NEVER spoke to his son about it...yeah...right!
