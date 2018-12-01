What is repo and why should we care? - The FED is having liquidity problems. If people stop using repo because the interest rates don't make it profitable, they stop buying t bills to use in rep...
This is How Saudi Arabia is Preparing for the next Drone Attack against its Oil Facilities
Are Saudi oil facilities safe? Recent incidents in the Gulf suggest that neither oil facilities nor supply lines in the region are safe. Since May, oil tankers that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke-point connecting the Gulf (also known as the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Gulf) with the Arabian Sea through the Gulf of Oman, came under multiple attacks. In June, Iran shot down an American drone alleging that it had violated Iranian air space, taking tensions between the two countries to the brink of a conflict. Iran has also seized a British-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian ship was captured by British forces off Gibraltar (it was later released). The incidents near the Strait of Hormuz were a stark warning to global oil trade as a third of crude oil exports transported on tankers pass through the strait. Now, the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations expose the kingdom’s defence too. Unnamed Saudi officials told American media that their air defence had failed to detect and prevent the attacks as they came from the north. The Saudi and U.S. focus, they say, is on the kingdom’s southern border with Yemen from where the Houthis fire drones and short-range missiles. Whatever the reason, the attack showed that there are holes in Saudi Arabia’s defence system. The kingdom, which spends over $80 billion a year on its defence budget (Saudi Arabia was the third largest defence spender in 2018, after the U.S. and China) could not protect its most critical economic assets. The Pentagon said it plans to send four radar systems, a battery of Patriot missiles, and about 200 support personnel to bolster Saudi Arabia's defences after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil facilities this month. The deployment details clarify the Pentagon's announcement last week about US plans to deploy more forces to Saudi Arabia after the September 14 attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility, which Washington has blamed on Iran. In a statement, the US military said it was also putting additional capabilities on "prepare to deploy orders" - meaning they could be mobilised more quickly in a crisis. These include two additional Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD. What is Iran’s strategy? Iran has denied any role in the attack on Saudi oil facilities. President Hassan Rouhani challenged countries who accused Iran of carrying out this month's attack on a Saudia Arabian oil facility to provide evidence. "Those who make the allegations must provide the needed proof. What is your evidence?" he told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly. The United States, France, Germany and Britain have all blamed Iran for the strikes on the kingdom's Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field, which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production. Rouhani also urged the US to "cease this policy of maximum pressure" in favour of "dialogue, and logic and reason". But whether Iran was directly involved in it or not, it cannot escape blame as it is backing the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war. The attacks also fit in with Iran’s strategy of disrupting the global energy markets using its military clout in the Gulf in retaliation for the U.S.’s sanctions. After the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran waited for a year, urging other signatories including the European Union, Russia and China, to fix the agreement. It wanted to continue to enjoy the promised economic benefits. But those countries remained spectators as American sanctions cut off Iran’s oil industry, critical for the country’s economy, from the global market. Iran’s economy has been in a free fall since Mr. Trump reimposed sanctions. Most of the European companies that promised investments after the nuclear deal was reached have already pulled out of the country. Even countries such as India, one of the top buyers of Iranian crude, cut imports drastically after the U.S.’s sanctions. The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Iran’s economy will contract by 6% this year. The World Bank has predicted Iran’s GDP shrinking by 3.8%. An economic crisis also means more domestic challenges for Iran’s dictatorial theocracy. The U.S. wants a subjugated, battered Iran to return to talks. But Iran’s rulers picked another strategy — instead of caving in they started pushing back. Iran started violating the nuclear deal step by step while launching attacks at the same time, either directly or through its proxies, on the energy supply lines or infrastructure in the Gulf. Iran has come up with “maximum resistance” to Mr. Trump’s “maximum pressure”. And what is the Saudi Arabian plan now? Saudi Arabia has claimed that it has partially restored output after the attack. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin H. Nasser has said the company plans to fully restore production by September-end. The kingdom has also promised that its supply commitments will not be affected as it is tapping reserves and, according to one report, even planning to import crude from Iraq. But even if Saudi Arabia meets its supply obligations and restores full output quickly, the energy markets will remain volatile as geopolitical tensions remain high in the Gulf. There is now a three-way conflict in the region. One, Saudi Arabia and Iran are backing rival factions in Yemen. Saudi bombings have caused enormous damages to Yemen, while the Iran-backed Houthis are targeting Saudi oil assets. Two, in the wider West Asia, Saudi Arabia and Iran are vying for greater influence. Saudi Arabia has the support of most of the Sunni majority countries, while Iran has established solid influence in at least four regional capitals — Baghdad, Beirut, Sana’a and Damascus. Three, tensions between the U.S. and Iran are growing. U.S. President Donald Trump, in response to the September 14 attacks, has decided to step up sanctions on Iran. But Iran has been aggressive in its responses ever since Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. unilaterally from the nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. The fresh sanctions are unlikely to change Iran’s behaviour, given recent incidents. And if the U.S. or Saudi Arabia launch a war on Iran, it could trigger an all-out conflict, as Tehran has warned, that could throw the global energy market into greater turmoil. In short, the Gulf is on a dangerous slope. Saudi Arabia eyes next steps after oil attack Saudi Arabia is in consultation "with friends and allies about the next steps to take" after an attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters the kingdom was waiting for the findings of an international probe. "The United Nations sent people to be part of the investigation, other countries have sent experts to be part of the investigation, so when the team that's investigating has concluded its investigations we will make the announcements publicly," Jubeir said. If it was THAT easy for globalist these days to get away with deception and false flags to start their wars. They need a totally dumbed down population to get their wishes and guess what? Internet is the biggest antidote against the lies coming from the globalist. The American people are not buying the narrative anymore. And They are sick of war. 75% of Americans do not want more war. And the elites DO need our permission. that's why all the propaganda: to manufacture consent. Well they don't have it. For the first time in decades the global population is truly informed and the false flags are being unraveled online within minutes after they happen because they always make mistakes doing them and aware people always point these out online. Their deceptions are finished. We know SA needed $83 a barrel to even be able to survive and continue the war on Yemen. The US is supporting this war because it is a very big cashcow. Aramaco IPO has been nothing short of a disaster whereas MBS wants a 2 trillion IPO, experts are not taking it because it is much less. So to save face, have its wished for IPO and get the $83 a barrel oil they do a false flag on their biggest oil refinery and blame Iran. This is Two birds with one stone . Lucky there is the Internet these days and people are not buying it and when people do not buy it it will be just that, another deception that ended in a dud.
