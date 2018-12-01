Harry Dent : “Markets On Crack Only Want More Crack”



The markets aren’t reacting & they should be, says Harry Dent. As the nation faces more political upheaval we should be seeing an economic equivalent, and the fact that we’re not is very concerning. Tune in for his political prognosis as the wealth effect wanes.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

