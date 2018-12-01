Paul Craig Roberts : I Feel Sorry For President #Trump - I Feel Sorry For President Trump , Authored by Paul Craig Roberts . Yes, I know. I am lining up on the wrong side. You are supposed to hate him. The presst...
The Trump Recession has already Started
Donald Trump insists that the US economy is booming , pointing to a robust stock market and low unemployment as evidence of a bright economic outlook for America. The reality, however, is that there are warning signs that we’re heading towards a recession . We have already slipped into a recession refineries are running at a record low, just about where they were in 2008,trucking companies are going bankrupt,stores are closing all over the place along with small and mid-size businesses,lay-offs are booming and getting larger and more often and the Baltic Dry Meaure is showing the signs that we begin the recession some months ago. Stock market manipulation is nothing new, and it's 12 to 15 years between "economic recessions/depressions" due to inflation of the currency. Racking up debt on credit exactly provides for a recession ! American spending habits does not predict the economy. Americans are shopaholics and mostly survive on credit. They stop spending when there is no credit. Americans are in more debt that during the Great Recession. They have record college, auto, mortgage and credit card debt. Credit is tightened during a recession as financial institutions know that the default rate is going to explode. Our economy has gone through boom-bust cycles since the 1980's when credit rules were loosened. They remain quite loose. If people actually had to pay with real money, you'd see how fast this house of card would collapse. Nothing it seems was learned from the 2008 collapse, It's the same greedy corporate vultures that are bringing the economies of the madhouse down again. I hope there wont be another bail out for these zombie banks/financial institutions. Falling equity prices lead to quick collapse. Negative interest rates lead to slow collapse. Pick your poison. If Trump were truly the swamp-drainer he claims to be, he would have jawboned the Fed to RAISE rates. Folks it’s really simple . We are already in the early stages of the Trump Recession .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
