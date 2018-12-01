The Possession of Greta Thunberg Official Trailer









“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school, on the other side of the ocean,” activist Greta Thunberg told the leaders present and that’s probably the only honest thing she said today. A demon-possessed person is dangerous because Greta is not in control of herself. Her need for gratification can eclipse whatever pain or suffering her actions may cause. Greta Thunberg briefly crossed paths with Donald Trump at the United Nations in New York this morning and that was the moment I realized she was completely possessed and in the hands of Satan and his Legion. The Swedish climate activist fixed Trump with a steady demonic stare as he arrived at the UN to attend a meeting on religious freedom that is of great importance for mankind.





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

