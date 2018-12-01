The Political System Is a Satanic System of Enslavement with Jeff Berwick on the TCK Podcast


Topics include: changing the world, the 2008 crash was obvious to Austrian economists, zero and negative interest rates, the imposition and history of the federal reserve and income tax, us debt tripled sice 2008, tax revolt, precious metals a screaming buy now, getting away from the satanic slavery dollar system, Trump is not a saviour, Jesus was an Anarchist, the Essene gospels, self improvement, Anarchapulco 2020











