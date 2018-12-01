Will Libra The Facebook Cryptocurrency be a good Investment? - Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra is coming out in 2020. So you will have plenty of time to make an educated decision. Firstly we need to understand what Lib...
China's African Gold Rush
Ghana is one of the world's poorest countries, yet it is rich in gold. For a decade now, Chinese miners from the region of Shanglin have travelled there to try their luck mining gold. 101 East travels to the middle of the tropical rainforest to meet the Chinese miners and Ghanaian workers trying to escape poverty. But is this gold rush really benefiting the impoverished nation, or is all the money going back to China with the miners - leaving Ghana with an environmental bill to pay?
