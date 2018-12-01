Harry Dent Warns : The Greatest Crash of our Lifetime Will Begin in 2020 - Harry Dent in a recent podcast is direly warning his followers , it is slowing everywhere , the housing has been leading the world crash just like what's h...
The FED secret Plan to Bring America to its knees
The monetary system is a major component of the whole economic system. Despite that, today we take it for granted and don’t even ask ourselves how it works and if it is the best solution available or the correct way to manage things. Even though it appears to be stable, history shows that monetary systems changed periodically in the last century (20–30 years on average). The main difference between our current monetary system and previous monetary system is that today it is entirely based on FIAT Currency, in contrast to older monetary systems that were backed by gold. The costs of the Vietnam war led to the US abandoning Bretton Woods. Dollar was no longer backed by gold but by oil, the petrodollar. 75% of oil transactions and 60% of international trade is conducted in Dollar. The world has been pumping up the US economy this way. The US Dollar is today backed with oil , the oil beneath the ground in Saudi Arabia and all the other countries who only accept US Dollar in exchange for their oil. If that wasn't the case the 1971 debacle would have blown up and ended before 1980. Think of the countries that sell (or sold) oil in currencies other than US Dollar - Russia, Syria, Iran, Libya, Iraq (before we invaded), Venezuela, etc. All countries on our hit list". When Euro-accepting Saddam invaded US Dollar-only Kuwait we saw one of the fastest US military buildups in history quickly put an end to that. All of our pointless wars haven't been about the OIL, it has been over the petro-dollar. The whole petro-dollar scenario that occurred in tandem with removing the gold standard is what has kept the dollar as the world reserve currency since 1971. From 71 on all governments been spending like drunkards. Not just the USA but all fiats around the world. Its been a race to the bottom ever since. There just aint anything real to measure the values by. From then on its all been measured with rubber bands. Full faith and credit. It is beyond horrific. Most people don't find out until they are old and poor. I use this example: if you had $100 in Federal Reserve Notes in 1913 and $100 in five one-ounce gold coins, today those dollars are worth .06. Those five one-ounce gold coins are now worth, roughly, $6K Federal Reserve Notes. Even if you had those old Federal Reserve Notes, the numbers are shocking: $100 vs $6k. It isn't complicated math. The Value of one dollar is less than 5 cents today. in 1913 a double eagle was $20, and a double eagle was 1.075 oz. 90% gold. If we take 1 ounce of gold is $1500, so 20 bucks was worth $1258 in today's dollars. $1 was equal to $63 today, or 1.6 cents equivalent. I thought there was no 'official' inflation since 2013. But if you polled the average idiot on the street and asked them if the dollar can ever go to zero, they will say "Never!". Because they don't understand that it's already lost 96% of it's value. We are already 4% away from zero, folks! we are less than 2 cents from zero . another consequence of the fiat money system: is big government, an organism that looks after itself: The FED counterfeits credit/fiat. Hands it out to VIPs. VIPs , Wall Street, Big Companies with access to lowest interest rates, .gov organizations, spend it "market value." As it percolates through "the economy" it dilutes itself. The First Spenders win...everyone else loses. Which is exactly why counterfeiting is ILLEGAL if anyone else does it. But this is a secret, and we are suppose to pretend that something which cost 5 cents a few generations ago and now cost $20 is just a byproduct of economic growth of some BS like that. No...it is a byproduct of systemic credit counterfeiting. All roads lead back to the fiat money system: Broken countries. Broken trade. Broken bond markets. Broken manufacturing. Broken businesses. Broken housing markets. Broken people. Mal-investments. Big Government. Mass immigration. Wars. Even climate change. End the FED. End the ECB. End the BOJ. End the PBOC. End the BOE. End the SNB. End the RBA Bring back The Classical Gold Standard. The good new is, there are still people willing to give you gold and silver in return for Federal Reserve Notes. Act accordingly.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (55)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber Interview in German - How safe is our money really? Euro crash? Financial Outlook (2019) - Marc Faber im Interview – Wie sicher ist unser Geld wirklich? Euro-Crash? Finanzausblick (2019) Interview mit Dr. Marc Faber in Thailand Vielleicht kennst ...
-
The Anatomy of the Coming Recession by NOURIEL ROUBINI - https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-recessio... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for f...
-
Jim Rogers : Silver right now is The Best Deal in Town !! - Legendary commodities trader Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, sees opportunity in silver as the precious metal is better priced than gold, but leve...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment