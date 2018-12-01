Harry Dent Warns : The Greatest Crash of our Lifetime Will Begin in 2020 - Harry Dent in a recent podcast is direly warning his followers , it is slowing everywhere , the housing has been leading the world crash just like what's h...
The Dangers Facial Recognition Technology -- Orwellian Nightmare
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been using state driver's license databases to run photos of millions of Americans through facial-recognition systems without their knowledge or consent, according to the Washington Post. Since 2011, the FBI has logged more than 390,000 facial-recognition searches of federal and local databases, including state DMV databases, the Government Accountability Office said last month, and the records show that federal investigators have forged daily working relationships with DMV officials. In Utah, FBI and ICE agents logged more than 1,000 facial-recognition searches between 2015 and 2017, the records show. Names and other details are hidden, though dozens of the searches are marked as having returned a “possible match.” The FBI’s facial-recognition search has access to local, state and federal databases containing more than 641 million face photos, a GAO director said last month. But the agency provides little information about when the searches are used, who is targeted and how often searches return false matches. The federal government is now operating without oversight even if the oversight is a judge signing off on the use of the information. The whole concept of oversight has been stripped away allowing those who rule over us to treat us as mere cattle and slaves. DMV photos have been used for facial recognition since the advent of facial recognition. Just assume that everything about you that's on a computer can be accessed by the state. Freedom is rapidly vanishing. The control over the individual will become complete as they move us towards being a cashless economy. This translates into where we will be unable to buy food, may at any moment have our ability to message others cut, and will be forced to rely on autonomous vehicles to deliver us to our destinations. Such a lack of control over our lives constitutes their total control over us making us powerless pawns and slaves with little choice but to do their bidding or perish The time to act was 2001 when the badly-named Patriot Act was passed...or when you learned your email and Facebook pages were being combed and your telephone calls were listened to. But no the sheeple slept through the whole shebang drowning in their apathy and reelected the same people over and over again. Will Facial recognition and 'precrime' be abused....most certainly it will, power is always abused and people should be wary of handing their governments unlimited power as America has done. There is nowhere to run....if you are falsely accused, and the test done in say New York showed the Police that it had a very high failure rate ie people arrested who turned out to be innocent and their identity mistaken. Not a single 'real' arrest was made meaning a face was recognized, checked for warrants outstanding etc and was subsequently arrested. The report said it was 'not fit for purpose', resulting in a lot of false leads which were time consuming and inefficient. This technology is a livestock management thing. The problem with these trained models is enough data to train the model. Sure I can pick out my family members in a room full of people with a small model, maybe as little as 50 pictures of each family member. But what's lacking is the data for all the REST of the people. Data is the key, and guess what - you've been gladly giving your data away for YEARS, AND NOW THEY CAN AND WILL USE IT AGAINST YOU. Do not forget Apple fooled everyone with a security measure to sign in your Iphone with your fingerprint, the pop-up came up every time you turned on cell phone till you accidentally hit yes, and the database much bigger than DMV face pictures and you gave permission for them to sell it to the FBI. We are far too late to stop what's coming. Ironically, the Libtards and Conservatives agree, pretty much across the spectrum, on these issues. If you read between the lies/lines, it's obvious our elected officials, all work for the same team? The party affiliation, is just a ruse . This was and is all easily permanently ended by the 4th Amendment. No corporation, government or other has the legal ability to gather information, retain it, perform a search without the appropriately signed warrant and probably cause. This would include obtaining any piece of information about you that could ever be used unless you specifically contractually agreed to do so. No court or anybody else in government could ever lawfully or legally approve the gathering, storing and use of this information. But as usual the criminal corporations and complicit government keep moving forward criminally worse than ever. The sedition and treason is obvious in all this and is another wonderful example of how 100% of all government and corporate partners were terminated and removed and are pending arrest, charges, trials etc. Continue working and you're an imbecile every action is a felony under color of law. facial recognition software and tools should be outlawed at every level in a free society...…..it is a violation of every value we hold as a free society and it is a violation of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, and 14th amendments Is Trump "draining the swamp" again...! Instead of tweeting and complaining, Trump should focus on some of the REAL important issues at hand: a totalitarian social media, and an out of control government. But no m, he only complains about "China" and "Iran" and how "everybody is taking advantage of us." In the meantime, the expansion of the totalitarian police state is quietly progressing nicely, and Trump is just noise in the background to fool the sheeple .
