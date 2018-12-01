Harry Dent Warns : The Greatest Crash of our Lifetime Will Begin in 2020 - Harry Dent in a recent podcast is direly warning his followers , it is slowing everywhere , the housing has been leading the world crash just like what's h...
The 3 dangers facial recognition technology presents
The use of facial recognition technology has increased dramatically in recent years with many citizens unaware of the implications. The FBI, local police departments, and even businesses are using this technology unbeknownst to many citizens. In this video we'll cover this technology and what you should be aware of.
