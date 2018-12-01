With Bolton Out, Will Trump Open Door To Iran? - The last straw that broke Trump's back with Bolton appears to be the latter's vehement opposition to any kind of opening toward Iran. Suddenly a French pro...
The Collapse of the American Empire
Great Britain lost its empire when it became financially exhausted due in large part, to its insane decision to enter the two World Wars of the past century. To fight in those conflagrations drained Britain of its wealth and devastated it demographically which it, and the rest of Europe, has never recovered. The US is heading down a similar path of decline as it has squandered its wealth and treasure in the maintenance of an overseas empire while it has expanded its welfare state at home, meaning less wealth which can be tapped from an increasingly unproductive and parasitic populace. Couple this with an onerous tax burden, an inflationist monetary policy which has destroyed the purchasing power of the dollar, and gargantuan public debt and you have primed the country for a financial cataclysm. US sunset began in 1971 when the US Federal Reserve abandoned the gold standard. The USA honestly told everyone that we are not responsible for this paper and you will not receive any gold for this paper. Other countries did not demand their gold from US banks. This financial pyramid began to swing in the 90s. Then financial dealers used Europe, because their calculations were carried out in dollars. They printed too many dollars and this pyramid began to swing even more. The first to realize the precariousness of the British. Then other countries demanded their gold from US banks. But there is much less gold than declared and everyone did not get gold. Only stupidity and greed still support this swaying shaky pyramid. But the bubble cannot be inflated endlessly and when it bursts, it will become very painful for everyone! All empires follow the same cycle. They begin with a population that has a strong work ethic and is self-reliant. Those people organize to form a nation of great strength, based upon high productivity. This leads to expansion, generally based upon world trade. At some point, this gives rise to leaders who seek, not to work in partnership with other nations, but to dominate them, and of course, this is when a great nation becomes an empire. The US began this stage under the flamboyant and aggressive Teddy Roosevelt. The twentieth century was the American century and the US went from victory to victory, expanding its power. But the decline began in the 1960s, when the US started to pursue unwinnable wars, began the destruction of its currency and began to expand its government into an all-powerful body. Still, this process tends to be protracted and the overall decline often takes decades. So, how does that square with the quote, “Empires fall from grace with alarming speed” . At some point in the near future, it’s likely that the US government will overplay its hand and aggress against a foe that either is stronger or has alliances that, collectively, make it stronger. The US will be entering into warfare at a time when it’s broke, and this will become apparent suddenly and dramatically. The final decline will occur with alarming speed. They don't call Afghanistan the "Ender of Empires" for nothing, America's greed is so foolish, & America's leaders are burning their own serfs with drugs, financial terrorism, incarceration, devastating perpetual poverty, and why anyone would want to join their military slave complex is beyond me. The money is fake, so we know that the "Decline" is just a way for The Power That Be to subjugate the masses further, and if you look at crime & homelessness in America you begin to see the decline all too clearly. There is only one way to rule 7 billion serfs, with crushing poverty via Fake Money (Which increases crime), drugs (Increases crime), & a law enforcement arm that can't be withstood. Sadly, some of the law enforcement has become more corrupt & criminal than many people in jail! The United States has become an anti-Christ culture, an anti-Christ social structure that allows and sustains the likes of Jeffery Epstein, same sex marriage, indoctrination of children into sexual perversions , in the order of Hugh Hefner and Larry Flynt, an immoral shithole that has a declining birthrate and extreme marriage failure. The list is endless and toxic with an absolute refusal to repent and forsake such behaviors and mandates of wickedness. What got America into trouble was when Americans who thought of themselves as being "exceptional" became exceptionally stupid. The best and the brightest have already left America. Any wonder why we now depend on Russia to send our astronauts up on their rockets into space, or depend on China, South Korea, and Japan for our electronic products, or why better health care is found in other places outside the U.S., why our educational system has become poorer than what it was 60 years ago . The United States has become anti-family, anti-moral and anti-Christian in an estranged hostility to decency, reasonableness and truth. Propaganda sustains a failed culture on edge with endless shithole social engineering insanity that cannot and will not know the simple truth of its own incremental self-destruction. The United States has become a fiat money printing anti-Christ corruption that directly funds a Wall Street whorehouse of criminality, lies and Bernie Madoff type manipulations while taxing its working class into poverty. What was once a Christian society of growth and blessing with vast economic distributions to a working middle class has now become capitalism seeking to keep itself alive at any expense. AIPAC, CUFI, anti-Christ political system have subverted a once great Christian United States into a shithole of eschatological insanity. Heresy prevails in the congregations, organizations have become political instruments largely of self-dealing and obeisant recklessness beholden to the slobs that grant such license as long as no social reform comes from organizations chartered to do so. Trump has identified himself as another anti-Christ . He can never be trusted as a typical drunk on populism road rage Driving under influence . The sooner we get rid of him the better. Like the Bushes , the Obamas or the Clintons the nation was happy to finally see them gone. But we have nothing decent to replace Trump with and the shitty powers that be want to keep it that way. Welcome America to your anti-Christ culture now jacked up on Trump. If anyone thinks Trumps going to do anything about the "deep state," think again. The government of the United States is so infiltrated with corruption and evil that "911" will never be really investigated let alone "drain the swamp." The U.S. is being taken down intentionally and with malice aforethought. NAFTA, CAFTA, open border policies from the last several presidents, freebies , discouraging family formation, Club of Rome . It's all pretty much out in the open now. I don't disagree the US is a failing empire, it never should have been an "empire". It was never designed to be one and the assholes that ran us into the dirt did so intentionally. The U.S. is being taken down intentionally and with malice aforethought. NAFTA, CAFTA, open border policies from the last several presidents, freebies, discouraging family formation, Club of Rome . It's all pretty much out in the open now. I don't disagree the US is a failing empire, it never should have been an "empire". It was never designed to be one and the assholes that ran us into the dirt did so intentionally. The US was lost when it allowed financiers to take over, and oppress STEM workers and talented people. The takeover of a once great Western culture is nearly complete.
