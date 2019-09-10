BREAKING: President Trump URGENT Press Conference at FEMA - President Donald Trump holds Urgent Press Briefing at FEMA on Dorian and other breaking news The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends ...
The Anatomy of the Coming Recession & The Collapse of The Global Economy .
America is making Russia stronger thru the sanctions. The isolation has turned Russia into a sound economy by not joining in Central Banking debt or globalization. The Chinese are a little worse off due to debt, but they can recover from a 47% debt to GDP. As China has all the production right now, they will be able lead a recovery. It's up to you and I to rout out the Central Bankers from our midst, and support a return to sound money, sound trade, sound limited government, and a sound Law system. In short a complete overhaul of the criminal structures that we have now. The dictatorial regimes that rule Russia and China may work for them, but for the Western world a return to capitalism, and true democracy has to happen. We haven't had either for quite some time now, if we had it at all. The Russia- China alliance is pulling away on the Tech front as evidenced by Huawei's dominance of 5G infrastructure and on the US side, the collapse of a big chunk of commercial aviation in the 737 MAX fiasco. The Tech lead is bleeding over into weaponry, where Russia - China can produce cutting edge, vanguard military technology three or four times more cheaply than the bloated Pentagon pork barrel. Together Russia - China has the creative smarts and work force to dominate economically for the rest of the century and (so far) not willing to piss it all away on Global Empire... Peace and Prosperity can be far more potent than occupation armies. China's debt issues are not as severe as indicated because a huge part of the debt is to State-Owned Enterprise (SOE), and that debt can be cancelled without massive ramifications on the real, productive economies. Easing off of austerity will create a bounce in the Russian economy, but reducing crony capitalism is essential as well. The world human economy as a reality is now run as a computer simulation and the collapse of the old capitalist market system must take place in an sequential manner just as its coordinated replacement takes place in an incremental manner. The USA led west still leads the rest of the world in tech development and the rest of the world then latches on or in some cases, as in China, becomes the test bed for techno-social engineering. The protests in Hong Kong fall into this category also even though not one of the front line players has a clue. If the same sort of massive protests occurred in say France while wearing yellow vests the one world state their would also begin to arrest and maim protesters there for life. First it'll be cryptos replacing national currencies, which will give way to energy credits as the IoT becomes a total reality world wide. If anyone wishes to preserve human freedoms then the battle is against technology being used to socially engineer society in the interests of the elites and their technocrats. The State exists to enforce the dominance of elites, all the rest is propaganda, misdirection, obfuscation and terrorism up to and including total war. Essentially, all I see follows the Globalist script I’ve been analyzing for the last thirty years. I do not believe in the East vs West dichotomy any more than the one about Democrats vs Republicans. The Globalist’s “front” men and women are playing it out. Destruction of the West; economically and culturally, was a major goal and necessity in implementing the New World Order . I find it interesting there is quite a lot of information available and well documented. The picture being painted is everyone’s worst nightmare . Agenda 21, pedos everywhere, economic destruction, cashless society, maximum enslavement and the ultimate in absolute tyranny. There’s a negotiating trick wherein you demand much more than you actually want or need, then appear to be “giving up” your position until you reach your true goal; what you’re really after and expect to get. I believe the Globalists may currently be conducting such a negotiation with humanity... ...on the other hand, they may not be that clever. The Globalists may actually be the deranged psychopaths they appear to be. In that case, they’re probably dead meat because I don’t think humanity is going for this mess... Their end game is all about power, so let's not feed the beast system. They triangulate nations against each other whether it be resources, religions, money, you name it. The elites don't handle cash - they buy assets. Cash is for the little people. Bypass THEIR worthless money (banknotes are just debt notes) barter, grow your own food, BE CREATIVE and take back control. Every effort counts. We are at a point in human history where we have to get rid of the evil matrix stopping humanity from being the loving and thriving race we should be. Their M.O. is exposed, this is our opportunity. The current 'suspicious' fires in the Amazon should be the wake up call you were waiting for. Long story short . Staying out of debt is good . Bankers say more debt is better Some people want to own and control everything, if you stay out of their debt they can't control you. The Great Reset: #1. Default on the US debt and declare bankruptcy . #2. End all welfare including Medicaid . #3. Nullify the Act of 1871 and FRA . #4. Repatriate money supply authority back the Treasury . #5. Institute the Gold Standard. Collapse is the end game to a glorious administrative one world government, with infallible professional leaders who will rationally order our lives, economy and environment for us. The key to utopia is Chaos.
