Russia to only borrow in Euros & Yuan , not in Dollars, says Finance Minister
According to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov , Russia does not plan to attract foreign loans anymore this year Russia will not take out loans in US dollars for the remainder of this year and the whole of 2020, turning instead to the yuan and euro, according to the Finance Ministry. "This year we have no plans to borrow any more on foreign markets, we have fulfilled our program and even overfulfilled it. Next year, we'll see. Probably it will be not only in euro but maybe in Chinese yuan," Siluanov stated. Russia does not plan to attract foreign loans anymore this year and in 2020 it will borrow in euros or yuan but not in dollars, Anton Siluanov said on Thursday. "We will borrow in currencies other than the dollar. This year we have no plans to borrow on foreign market anymore, we have fulfilled our program and even overfulfilled it. Next year we'll see. Probably it will be not only in euros but maybe in Chinese yuans," Siluanov said. In March, the Finance Ministry issued Eurobonds worth $3 bln with the maturity date in March 2035 and additionally issued Eurobonds worth 750 mln euros with the maturity date in 2025. In June, the Finance Ministry placed additional Eurobonds worth $1.5 bln with the maturity date in 2029 and worth $1 bln with the maturity date in 2035. Earlier, it was revealed that Moscow and Beijing are working on a new way of cutting their reliance on the US dollar, as Russia plans to issue its first yuan-denominated bond. The move is aimed at assisting both countries' economies in dealing with US tariffs and sanctions. The proposal will also allow Moscow to extend its list of foreign creditors. While Chinese investors do not buy Russia's ruble-denominated bonds, the launch of the yuan bonds would give them an opportunity to invest in Russian state debt.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
