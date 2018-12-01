The 2 Party System has failed America - Think of the American two-party political system as two ramshackle freight trains running towards each other over old, neglected tracks, on a one-year coll...
Ron Paul : Will Another John Bolton Replace John Bolton?
Bolton may be gone, but Boltonism lives on. Those believing that the end of Bolton would signal a return to the foreign policy of candidate Donald Trump, however, may be disappointed. President Trump has appointed Charles Kupperman to temporary fill in for John Bolton as National Security Advisor. Kupperman is one of Bolton's closest friends and allies in Washington. Plus - What have we learned since 9/11?
