Ron Paul Warns : Negative Interest Rates Coming to America whether the FED likes it or not .
During his farewell speech last night, Rep. Ron Paul said “our foreign policy is destined to keep us involved in many wars that we have no business being in” and these seemingly endless conflicts are waged without congressional approval and “with no complaints from the American people” who have endured more than a decade of perpetual war. “Because it’s the government that initiates force, most people accept it as being legitimate,” Paul said. Dr. Paul is warning negative interest rates will crush the global economy. The former Republican congressman , Dr. Ron Paul, says that the United States won’t be the exception when negative interest rates crush the economy. Dr. Paul is warning negative interest rates are coming, and the Federal Reserve cannot stop it. Dr. Ron Paul from Texas believes the U.S. won’t be the exception. “We will join the rest of them and go to total negative rates in hopes that that will be the solution,” he told CNBC’s “Futures Now” on Thursday. “We’ve never had as many currencies in negative interest rates. $17 trillion worth of bonds [are] in negative interest rates. It’s never existed before. And, that’s a bubble. So, we’re in the biggest bond bubble in history, and it’s going to burst.” Paul, a former presidential candidate and vocal libertarian known for his economic and stock market bubble warnings, contends the Federal Reserve’s policies are powerless in this environment. He doesn’t believe this week’s Fed meeting will provide any kind of relief and cutting rates will not be the answer. “You can’t predict exactly where the creation of credit goes,” said Paul. “We have a ton of inflation with all that Quantitative Easing. And, every time you lower interest rates below market levels and create new credit, that’s a bubble.” And the U.S. is only going to be protected from an economic depression temporarily. The stock market will only insulate for so long before it’ll take hits too. Dr. Paul says central banks, which drastically lower interest rates destroy the pricing mechanism in financial markets, can’t stop the ultimate collapse. “I don’t think anything even existed coming close to what we’re facing today,” Paul said. As El Erian says, it is more than $15 trillion of central bank manipulation of rates. Of course, made possible by Wampum money. It is going to be very exciting when something breaks and that causes a sudden spike in risk I bet nobody will be willing to lend at negative interest rates. My guess is that the central banks "cure" will then do direct lending to the public. At that point, our Wampum money will be no more valuable than beads and seashells. meanwhile countries will claim to have "international money" i.e SDRs or some such to back the currency but nobody will be able to cash in their Wampum for SDRs. All in all it will be exciting. I suspect millions of people will pull money out of the banks leading to a bank runs and stagflation which banks will use as the excuse to force dollar bifurcation. Jim Willie’s idea of a “scheiss dollar” becomes reality.
