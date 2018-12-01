Ron Paul : The Moral/Political Corrosion Of Negative Interest Rates, With Guest Jeff Deist







The approach of negative interest rates in the US will transport us into a truly bizarro world where up is down and spending is saving. But it's not only an economic issue - there is a moral and political corrosion of our society that comes with negative interest rates. Mises Institute President Jeff Deist joins today's Liberty Report.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List