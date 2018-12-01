DYSTOPIA AT HOME: China's Social Credit System Coming to the U.S. - Glenn Beck explains China's terrifying social credit system, which controls Chinese citizens with an individual score effected by everything from jaywalkin...
Robert Kiyosaki Warning - How to Survive The Biggest Crash of All Time
Famed Author Robert Kiyosaki is the inspirational author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," the Number 1 selling personal finance book of all time, and therefore always worth listening to. As an outside-the-box thinker Kiyosaki has recently suggested that the U.S. economy is under so much pressure that it is in real danger of collapse. He is also a long-time advocate of gold and silver as a way to protect wealth during times of financial calamity. Kiyosaki happens to be a very good friend of President Donald Trump, with whom he has written two books. Kiyosaki is a consistent, long-time advocate of owning gold and silver bullion coins and bars as a way to protect and grow wealth, especially during uncertain financial times. Kiyosaki warns that an economic collapse is looming , we will all face setbacks. Money will evaporate, jobs might be lost, and opportunities will vanish and appear in brand new places. Our greatest assets will be intangible, and measured in our abilities to adapt quickly, and to be less reactive to events. 40+ year-old credit bubbles to not end either easily or gently. Everything that people think they know about how things work, especially in finance and economically, will be ripped apart. Eventually we revert to how things were all through history before the great credit wizards got their hands on the levers. Capital is built up slowly from the efforts of humans, and banking and finance will be small portions of the overall activity, no more than 5% of the pie, dedicated to safely moving capital from A to B. A world of pain as expectations are forced back down to reality. If we’re lucky that happens over many decades in a fairly predictable glide path. If we’re not lucky, then it happens rather suddenly, or in a series of short, sharp shocks like a bowling ball falling down a set of stairs. That could be a war in the middle east that drives the price of oil over $300/barrel, or a gigantic financial crisis that closes financial borders and causes one or more currencies to utterly fail . Or a pandemic, or a solar EMP. Who knows! In a world of interdependent, just-in-time delivery systems anything that disrupts the supply chains for more than a month will be the same as our bowling ball skipped three stairs before landing extra hard on the fourth. Is any of this certain or guaranteed? No, of course not. They are merely probabilities. Smaller in the past, larger today, and growing. Yes, the authorities will do everything in their considerable power to prevent economic reality from rising up and taking over. They will print, and then print some more. But they cannot print up 300% more insects to replace those already lost. And they cannot print up 100% more phytoplankton either. Nor can they print up another 100 feet of water column in the Ogallala aquifer. All they can do is print up more debt and consumption today, stealing from an ever more uncertain future. Can they do it one more time? Probably. Another two times? Three? When does it ever stop but when reality overtakes the whole mess and destroys the works of man? Which means the most important question before any of us is, what did you do about it? The purpose of the fed is to help the banks steal the wealth of the everyone that is not in the elite class. They know exactly what they are doing and it's being done on purpose. they know the models are incorrect and they also know that the Keynesian system of economics doesn't work. The goal is to create a world government with a digital currency where everyone's purchases will be tracked and all personal information we will be easily accessible to the government. When the multitudes of the massive bubbles burst - the pain and sorrow will be Biblical for the common man and family. And here is a list of what you need to do to survive what is coming. #1. Take care of your health. Exercise. Eat healthy. #2. Stay out of debt. Live beneath your means. #3. Keep learning. Learn new skills. Learn how to fix and build things yourself. Invest in yourself. #4. Realize that government (at all levels) will lie to you. Government will not take care of you. Government will take everything you have if it means they stay in power one day longer. #5. Save. Buy a little gold and silver. Bitcoin if you must. But realize that this is just a little insurance and not much else. #6. Stay far away from bubbles. Hard to do when friends and relatives are getting "rich" and think you the fool #7. Relationships are worth far more than "stuff." Families are worth way more than "stuff." Good friends are worth more than stuff. #8. Enjoy life. It doesn't take lots of money. #9. Learn how to shoot safely and have at least one gun. Even if you never touch it again. #10. Be part of "something" bigger than yourself such as a Church or a volunteer organization. All the issues we see today are the same issues seen over the last 2000 years .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (8)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber Interview in German - How safe is our money really? Euro crash? Financial Outlook (2019) - Marc Faber im Interview – Wie sicher ist unser Geld wirklich? Euro-Crash? Finanzausblick (2019) Interview mit Dr. Marc Faber in Thailand Vielleicht kennst ...
-
The Anatomy of the Coming Recession by NOURIEL ROUBINI - https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-recessio... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for f...
-
Jim Rogers : Silver right now is The Best Deal in Town !! - Legendary commodities trader Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, sees opportunity in silver as the precious metal is better priced than gold, but leve...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment