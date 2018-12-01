The Economic Collapse Will Bring Starvation And Most Will Not Survive - The Economic Collapse Will Bring Starvation And Most Will Not Survive The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futuris...
Rob Kirby : Global De Dollarization has to do with The Booming Oil and Gas Industry
There is indeed a steady decline in dollar reserves and it will continue until we hit the panic button with the Fed reaching zero and the West coordinating fiscal spending to fight recession. It is the resulting stagflation that will kill dollar dominance as nations and individuals seek alternative stores of value. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . In his latest interview with with USA Watchdog , macroeconomic analyst Rob Kirby thinks the dollar shortage and liquidity crisis has something to do with the booming oil and natural gas industry. Kirby points out, “America is producing an awful lot of energy, but they are not making money doing it. What is it that would make them want to do that? That’s when I started thinking about the rest of the world or the rest of the story. The rest of the story goes something like this: Venezuela used to sell all of its oil in dollars. Russia used to sell all of its oil in dollars. Iran used to sell all of its oil in dollars. Iraq used to sell all of its oil in dollars, and up until very recently, Saudi Arabia used to sell all of its crude oil in dollars, but I believe they are now selling some of their oil in currency other than dollars. So, we have many millions of barrels of oil that were formerly transacted in dollars, and these barrels of oil are now being priced in other currencies. The dollars that used to buy that oil are now looking for a home, and they didn’t have a home. So, America had to create a home for those dollars, which is why America has ramped up their crude oil production. In the 2004 time period, America’s oil production bottomed out at 4 million barrels a day, and now it is producing 12 1/2 million barrels a day making it the world’s largest producer of crude oil. These barrels America is producing are all being sold for dollars. They needed a place or a home for those dollars. Let’s just say the dollars that were left over when Venezuela, Iran and Russia stopped selling their oil for dollars created a spill on the floor, and they needed a sponge to soak them up. That’s why American crude oil has gone up dramatically, and that’s why American oil production is forecasted to grow even though they are taking losses on every barrel they are producing. Kirby goes on to say, “Global dollar rejection is why America had to ramp up American oil production to begin with and global dollar rejection is accelerating. This is not going to stop. So, America is going to need to produce more and more dollars to soak more oil priced in dollars that America will produce at a loss. . . . Creating all this extra oil and pricing it in dollars makes the dollar look strong. Nobody producing these incremental barrels are making a penny. They are all hemorrhaging cash. The fact that all these dollars that are going into something that is hemorrhaging cash and losing money is the real reason why there has been no inflation. All these unwanted dollars are financing money losing operations. If these dollars were going into things that made money, the returns would be invested and would be causing observable inflation. The opposite is occurring, and the dollars are disappearing.” Kirby predicts, “There will come a day when foreigners will collectively say no more dollars in trade. The day is coming.” In closing, Kirby also says that President Trump is surrounded by people who do not tell him the truth. Kirby contends, “I don’t believe President Trump is informed. I do not believe the people around him would dare inform him with the truth because they would be afraid of what he might do in reaction. So, information is being withheld from the President, and he has a bunch of treasonous dirt bags basically surrounding him. . . . America is not in a good spot right now nor is the world by extension. . . . I don’t see many bright lights on the horizon, and I think where we are headed is a pretty dark place.” Rob Kirby is right on the money. President Trump is surrounded by scum bags, they are going to continue to keep Donald Trump in the dark, his cabinet and government employees will continue to leak like a sieve and the problem the United States is facing is since 1913 there has been no lawful money of account. The federal reserve is a well crafted slave plantation scam and it’s been over for the federal reserve for a long time now. They have kept the fiat dollar alive by gimmicks that are running out for their economic scam. The truth is the United States has no laws in effect, it’s a pirates ship of Official Pirates, my term for Officialdom is accurate in that Public Officials and Public Employees are “Pirates of the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights”. The whole nation is operated on contracts and some contracts will be enforced if it benefits Officialdom and their pirate federal reserve system. Every State Governor is the head pirate in each State, it does not matter what private political party they belong to, US politicians are scum of the earth, the child trafficking, human trafficking, child stealing is operated by the Feds and Statees is just one racket of many. The whole dollar system is fiat currency of no account is lawless. The fiat dollar printed on demand or burned in a barrel is not lawful money of account, it is a debt instrument enforced at the barrel of a gun in all fifty states by the so-called courts, enforced all around the world by the US Military, that is why there are near 800 US Military bases around the world, to enforce the dollar on behalf of the federal reserve banks and US Politicians. The United States is suffering the rejection of the dollar for many reasons, one reason is the United States contracts are no good, worthless contracts and now everybody around the world has enough experience with US Officialdom to know they are no good, the fiat dollar is no good and the majority of the world is moving on and using currencies that are reliable, redeemable and of account. The only thing US Politicians are good at is crime against the people, waste, fraud, abuse, child stealing and lying every time they open their pie hole and spit out their latest lie, scam, fraud or whatever they are spewing. The problem that Officialdom has is that now a large majority of the US population acts like US Politicians, monkey see, monkey do. You can not expect much when the entire governmental system is lawless and they have done that willfully, knowingly and voluntarily. The Statees are out cremating human remains against the will of parents, creating fictitious obligations with the help of the Feds along with kidnapping, sponsoring kidnapping, forced and un-authorized enlistments of children into the United States Military, getting children to waive their rights by US Military legal departments getting recruits to sign away their rights by trick and schemes of Official frauds. All these crimes are occurring because there is no law in effect in the United States, the entire government is being operated on “emergency rule”, the emergency is the US Government has no lawful money of account and they have no law. That is the US emergency, printing federal reserve notes is a temporary gimmick that has been in use since 1913 when Congress gave away their authority to private bankers. Congress has no power, they gave away their power by contract to the private federal reserve bankers (the power to issue currency and regulate the value thereof ), that is why Congress and the Senate is packed with incompetent politicians and bar association attorneys. All you have to do is observe the above for yourself to see what is going on. Those private bankers as owners are making all the decisions and US politicians are the water boy / water girl carrying out the decisions made by the owners to the masses of Americans who will suck it up and consume those messages from the private banker owners. As more Americans awaken from their stupor, the worse conditions will get in the US. By the time a critical mass of 3% of Americans awaken to the scale of the crimes by Officials masquerading as Officialdom, when the big shift in consciousness occurs you will know when you see Washington DC is abandoned, the State houses abandoned, sitting empty while the whole control structure collapses. The outfits styled as “law enforcement” are not allowed to enforce the law, they have been limited by their owners the private bankers, private bar associations and other public pretenders to revenue raising schemes, cover ups on behalf of corrupt US officials, Corrupt Bankers, Corrupt Government Employees and mass arrests for use by corporations in slave labor camps styled as US Prisons and State Prisons, slave labor is what 85% of the US Prison population exists for that purpose alone. You might have the other 15% of the US Prison population as actual convicts of common law crimes and in that 15% is the medical cases of sociopaths and psychopaths, a group of people who did not make it into a US political office before they committed their crimes, they didn’t get their position as a banker, judge, attorney, ceo or whatever before securing an office that flies under the banner of “too big to jail” “too big too fail” , had that 15% waited to secure an office first they would not be in prison today. True story. One thing for sure for the US is we can see the decay, the collapse everyday, look at the degeneracy of the nation and those people are a mirror image of their so called leaders. The fracking business is to help paper over the loss of the international states rejecting the worthless federal reserve note debts. Public Official Corruption in the United States is massive in scope and massive in nature as the three bubbles begin to pop in real estate, automotive, stocks/bonds, insurance and Government, they will not be able to print enough money to cover it up, even with Warren Buffet and his cronies in Omaha, Nebraska in Turdshire Castaway. Public Official Corruption in the United States along with other corrupt officials has infected the general population with their lawless rackets, fiat currency, human trafficking, corrupt scummy government religious corporations, dirt bag bar association attorneys, the importation and encouragement of illegal drug use and other crimes against the families and their hatred of American families are just a glimpse of the crimes occurring in the State occupied courthouses (formerly known as county courthouses). My prediction is the corrupt officials will all flee when the big ship of state goes down and they no longer can hide behind the government corporate shield of limited liability, those famous Official capacity defenses without standing, those public pretenders in black dresses will run out and corrupt law enforcement will burn their uniforms when their revenue schemes are no longer feasible or profitable for their corporations. But hey I am just a man in a flyover State.
