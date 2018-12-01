Deutsche Bank under money laundering investigation over Jared Kushner transactions - Deutsche Bank is reportedly being investigated for alleged violations of anti-money laundering regulations. According to a New York Times report, a probe i...
Dollar is DEAD CURRENCY Walking - As De Dollarization Spiking Worldwide
The Department of Offense can and has attacked weak countries that dared to move away from the dollar, especially in oil trade. However, it has no power to challenge Russia and China. To the extent that Russia and China will use their military leverage to protect their investments overseas, The Dept of Offense doesn't even have sufficient resources to guarantee victory in a war against Iran. The dollar is already being replaced in various transactions around the globe. Trump has accelerated de-dollarization with his brainless trade wars. welcome to The Atlantis Report . For what seems like decades, other countries have been tiptoeing away from their dependence on the US dollar. China, Russia and India have cut deals in which they agree to accept each others’ currencies for bilateral trade while Europe, obviously, designed the euro to be a reserve asset and international medium of exchange. These were challenges to the dollar’s dominance, but they weren’t mortal threats. What’s happening lately, however, is a lot more serious. It even has an ominous-sounding name: de-dollarization. Meanwhile, in Latin America, de-dollarization is spiking, and Venezuela has stopped accepting dollars for oil payments . This first step towards one or more gold-backed Eurasian currencies certainly looks like a viable and—for a lot of big players out there—welcome addition to the global money stock. Meanwhile, Venezuela illustrates the growing perception of US weakness. It used to be that a small country refusing to take dollars could expect regime change in short order. Now, maybe not so much. Combine all this with the emergence of Bitcoin and its kin as the preferred monetary asset of techies and libertarians, and the monetary world suddenly looks downright multi-polar. There is a steady decline in dollar reserves and it will continue until we hit the panic button with the Fed reaching zero and the West coordinating fiscal spending to fight recession. It is the resulting stagflation that will kill dollar dominance as nations and individuals seek alternative stores of value. Check the decline in global oil sales made with petrodollar. Think hard about what is going on in the middle east. No Iranian oil will ever be sold in dollars again (Euro is fine). No Syrian oil. Ditto Venzuela for now. Saudi Arabia is selling MUCH oil to china for Yuan. Russia no longer requires dollars for oil sales. You will still be able to pick and choose and tweak and twist certain statistics about the dollar's immutability, month after month, year after year, but the rate of change has several "tells". The US dollar liquidity dump into the money losing black hole of its derivative "shale fracking" miracle being one of them. The dollar is dying. You can't create trillions of dollars out of thin air every year without inflation. It's already 9%. It's going to go much higher. Anybody who's remotely informed is dumping their dollars and buying precious metals. China is buying oil from the Middle East using their own currency. We're at a point in time where the dollar could be devalued at any moment in order to make the debt more payable. Only in America are people not seeing how other countries are getting out of the dollar. 22 trillion dollars in federal government debt , plus 40 trillion in private debt ,mostly ignored. more important than state one/ plus more than 2 trillion in student debt etc... The USA is a completely broken country. With the negative interest rates coming online and high inflation, fiat currencies clearly failed on their store of value attribute. When we start seeing Bank Bail-ins, it's gonna mark the end of the Fiat experience, Austrian values will kick in and maybe we'll have some sort of natural economic restart.
