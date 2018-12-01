Richard Wolff: No one can 'rescue' Hong Kong


Economist and founder of Democracy at Work Prof. Richard Wolff joins Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the ongoing Hong Kong protests and its effect on the US-China trade war. He argues that China "will not negotiate any cost to their sovereignty" and that protesters' attempts to entreat US or UK for aid against Beijing is "far fetched."









