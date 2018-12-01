China's Xi I Can't Believe What President Trump Says






With equity futures gradually rolling over overnight, there was the obligatory dose of trade war optimism in this morning's news flow, with Trump reiterating that China wants to talk, while China was said to be hopeful the US can create conditions for trade talks; this was followed by a CCTV report according to which U.S. delegates said they hope U.S.-China trade talks can achieve progress and reach a deal as soon as possible, while China's premier Li was quoted as saying that China and US should find solutions to disputes based on consensus reached by leaders of the two nations, adding that "China treats domestic, foreign companies fairly" and "puts more focus on intellectual property protection", noting that "companies including U.S. firms are welcome to increase investment in China."







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List