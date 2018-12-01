How To Survive The 2020 Recession - The Great Depression was the greatest and longest economic recession in modern world history. It began with the U.S. stock market crash of 1929 and did not...
China's Xi I Can't Believe What President Trump Says
With equity futures gradually rolling over overnight, there was the obligatory dose of trade war optimism in this morning's news flow, with Trump reiterating that China wants to talk, while China was said to be hopeful the US can create conditions for trade talks; this was followed by a CCTV report according to which U.S. delegates said they hope U.S.-China trade talks can achieve progress and reach a deal as soon as possible, while China's premier Li was quoted as saying that China and US should find solutions to disputes based on consensus reached by leaders of the two nations, adding that "China treats domestic, foreign companies fairly" and "puts more focus on intellectual property protection", noting that "companies including U.S. firms are welcome to increase investment in China."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (81)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Roubini Says Markets Too Complacent, Chance of Recession Over 25% - Sep.06 -- Nouriel Roubini, chairman at Roubini Macro... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full stor...
-
Marc Faber : We Are Already in a Recession - In a recent interview, Legendary contrarian investor Dr. Marc Faber warned that the huge asset bubble will be Deflated and we are already in a recession, s...
-
Jim Rogers : Silver right now is The Best Deal in Town !! - Legendary commodities trader Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, sees opportunity in silver as the precious metal is better priced than gold, but leve...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment