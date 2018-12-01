RED ALERT -- Trump's Taxes , the Next shoe to drop -- DeutcheBank has Trumps' Tax Returns - What a godawful week for the MAGA .This has been a great week for this country.And it's getting better every day. It looks like Trump's Taxes are the Next ...
RED ALERT -- Trump's Taxes , the Next shoe to drop -- DeutcheBank has Trumps' Tax Returns
What a godawful week for the MAGA .This has been a great week for this country.And it's getting better every day. It looks like Trump's Taxes are the Next shoe to drop . It will be even more damaging than Ukraine scandal. Mark my words. Trump borrowed 2 billion dollars from Deutsche bank. 2 BILLION DOLLARS! In some instances, Trump exaggerated his wealth and promised to reward bankers with a weekend at Mar-a-Lago in order to get those loans, according to a report. We do not have a clue how much he and Jared borrowed from the Oligarchs, Saudis, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, etc. to keep themselves afloat . Yesterday the New York Times and the Paradise Papers revealed that two different Kremlin-connected Russian billionaires had poured significant amounts of money into businesses owned by Jared Kushner, one in 2010 and the other in 2014. Kushner has long been lying about these Russia investments. Respected political pundit Howard Dean thinks these revelations will cause Kushner to be indicted for money laundering. If he’s right about that, then Kushner won’t be the only one having to explain these Russian transactions to a court of law . Trump has so thoroughly screwed DeutcheBank that it's got to be drooling to be able to deliver these. Any second now they'll have enough legal cover to go all-in without freaking out their customer base. Should be interesting. Just a reminder: submitting false information to secure a loan is bank fraud and could be securities fraud, depending on what is being offered for collateral. Deutsche Bank revealed Friday that it has the tax returns of two individuals who are covered under subpoenas from House committees investigating President Trump's finances. The bank made the disclosure in a court filing, shedding more light on one of the cases involving efforts to obtain information about Trump's tax returns and financial information. The tax returns in Deutsche Bank's possession were redacted in a court filing to protect the names of the individuals involved, but the filing narrows down the list of possible candidates, acknowledging that they are individual tax returns and not for Trump corporations or businesses. “Based on Deutsche Bank’s current knowledge and the results of the extensive searches that have already been conducted, the Bank has in its possession tax returns (in either draft or as-filed form) responsive to the Subpoenas for two individuals, not entities, named in the Subpoenas,” the court filing reads. Media organizations are suing to force Deutsche Bank to release the names involved. The House Intelligence and Financial Services committees served subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One in April to obtain financial records of Trump, his three oldest children and certain business entities of the president. Trump, his family members and businesses filed a lawsuit in response to bar the banks from providing lawmakers with the information they are seeking. A federal appeals court in New York is considering the subpoenas after a district court judge said the banks could provide the records to the House. Deutsche Bank said in a filing last month that it has “statutory, contractual, and privacy concerns” that make it hesitant to reveal the names of the people whose tax returns they have. Democrats have been eager to shine a light on Trump’s finances, a question that was first fueled by his decision to not release his tax returns during the 2016 campaign, claiming he was under an audit. The Internal Revenue Service has maintained that audits do not prevent political candidates from releasing their returns. There's no reason to fight tooth and nail over something as dumb as tax returns unless you've really go something to hide. Keep in mind — this man was willing and ready to lose the election before showing his tax returns. He has made it abundantly clear to all of us, there’s nothing worse for him than the public knowledge of his finances. Once again trump’s defenders miss the obvious point. Crimes are not the issue as much as proof of his lies, his frauds, and his completely unscrupulous behavior which will be revealed after a review of his tax returns . Trump pressured Mitt Romney to release his tax returns. Trump repeatedly stated that he would release his returns. Obama released all of his. Bill and Hillary, too. Trump: Can't meet the standards he demands of others, he promised to meet, and were met by Obama and the Clintons. His companies went bankrupt 6 times. Time for him to bite the bullet, his latest property, "The White House" is tanking too. Why does he keep trying? What a Week Trump is having, what a Week. Next week he is going to have Rudy Giuliani look into the business dealings of Joe Biden's son in Ukraine. Oh, never mind!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
