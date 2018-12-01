What Causes Oil Prices to Fluctuate? - Oil is a commodity, and as such, it tends to see larger fluctuations in price than more stable investments such as stocks and bonds. There are several infl...
Max Keiser : Mad Cows and Mad Men
In this episode of the Keiser Report from Riga, Latvia, Max and Stacy look at the mad ideas being floated by the mad men of the elite to address the problems caused fundamentally because of mad money-printing economics. From Bill Gates’ ‘chemical cloud’ to a Swedish economist’s idea of resorting to cannibalism, the ‘solutions’ for climate change they offer have some gruesome side effects. They also discuss the mad idea and dangerous consequences of negative rates and more money printing as Christine Lagarde takes control of the printing presses at the ECB. In the second half, Max talks to bitcoin podcaster Stephan Livera about Austrian economics and the key developments in bitcoin.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
