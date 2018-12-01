A Tsunami of Fake Money about to hit The Markets !! - When an econo-financial world based on never-ending credit meets the reality of suspicion about inability to repay debt, all bets are off. Last week saw th...
Kim Dotcom: ‘Crypto is taking over, and there’s no stopping this train’
From the midst of the ongoing crypto revolution, one of its main ideologists tells RT that outdated models are going to disappear, giving way to the ultimate promise of the internet – freedom of speech, commerce and finance. “You see that monopolies are trying to get more control over content. We need to have technologies that can circumvent and avoid monopolies because… their greed and their lobbying to try and get policies changed that are not really benefiting the people but their companies’ overlords and shareholders,” Kim Dotcom told RT’s Keiser Report.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
