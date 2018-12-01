The Fed is The Mother of all Recessions. - The US president claims that America has never been better in terms of economy. Mixed signals are coming out of the US government that raise speculations a...
John Stossel : Live Free at Sea
How can we live free? Governments impose rules and control all land on earth. "We need a new place to experiment with new rules,” says Joe Quirk of the Seasteading Institute. Quirk says that if people move 12 miles off the coast, they can build their own cities, or even countries, and make their own rules. Seasteaders dream of building huge platforms in the ocean, places where free people can live and work and practice free association. A few have already tried to make this dream a reality. Chad and Nadia Elwartowski built a small seastead 12 miles off the coast of Thailand. But it didn't go so well. The Thai navy cracked down and charged Chad and Nadia with breaking the law. The couple are now on the run. Despite this setback, Quirk is optimistic about the future of living at sea. How might it work? Quirk points out that a form of seasteads already exist: cruise ships.“Most cruise ships fly the flag of say, Panama or Liberia and they're sort of de facto self-governing … So a captain is a de facto dictator. Why doesn't he become a tyrant? And the answer is because people can choose another cruise line.” On land, some governments have done something a bit similar to seasteading, Quirk notes. They're created "special economic zones". After seeing the success of Hong Kong, even communist China set up such zones so cities could experiment with fewer rules. Those zones have thrived. There should be more of them. Of course, lots of people are nervous about getting rid of rules. Stossel tells Quirk that some would say: "Without American rules some will be shooting up heroin or abusing children!" Quirk replies: "We have that in our country right now ... But if I ... move 12 miles off shore ... I'm going to be so incentivized to set a better example ... Because the world's eyes are going to be on me. I got to convince investors to invest in it. I got to convince people to move there," he says. Quirk adds: “Seasteaders don't have a problem with regulations per se. Humans need rules to interact. We have a problem with the monopoly over the provision and enforcement of regulations ... we don't need politicians. They're not smart enough to make decisions for us!” Quirk tells Stossel that he wants people to govern themselves. “It's irresponsible not to improve society by setting better examples," he says.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (192)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers All Money going Digital : Japan Conference 12 Sept 2019 . - Jim Rogers on the foreign correspondence club of japan . Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Quantum Fund w...
-
Indian economy can worsen further, market valuation too steep: Marc Faber - The sudden attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities saw oil prices flare up and dented sentiment across global financial markets. Marc Faber, Editor and Publish...
-
The Coming Sino-American Bust-Up - Whether or not US President Donald Trump and his Chinese... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment