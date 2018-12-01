Israel election analysis: Who's going to lead the country?


The future of Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hanging in the balance. Partial results from the country's election show thas as of now the race is too close to call with the Blue-White party of centrist Benny Gantz tied with Netanyahu's Likud. So far neither side has declared victory.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

