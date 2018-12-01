Peter Schiff Warning : Low Interest Rates guaranteed road to Recession - According to Peter Schiff, the chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, it was a “huge mistake” for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates last ...
Israel election analysis: Who's going to lead the country?
The future of Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hanging in the balance. Partial results from the country's election show thas as of now the race is too close to call with the Blue-White party of centrist Benny Gantz tied with Netanyahu's Likud. So far neither side has declared victory.
