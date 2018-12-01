The Strange Death of American Civility: Pt1 - Democrats vs Republicans - The United States seems more disunited than at any point in recent history - its politics so undermined by partisan divisions that consensus on almost anyt...
In Trump's Economy : Joblessness Soaring & Layoffs Rise 38 Percent
In Trump's Economy : Layoffs Rise 38 Percent – Highest Level For August Since 2009 We continue to get more numbers that indicate that U.S. economic activity is really starting to slow down. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the number of layoffs in the United States was 38 percent higher in August than it was in July. A 38 percent increase in one month is more than just a little bit startling, and many believe that if this momentum continues we could soon be facing an avalanche of job losses similar to what we witnessed in 2008. And without a doubt, all of the other economic numbers that have been rolling in lately also confirm that the U.S. economy is heading into harder times. But is our country ready to handle another major economic downturn?
